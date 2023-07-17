Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (46-46) and Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (48-46) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, July 17 at T-Mobile Park. The contest will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Twins (+115). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (7-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Sonny Gray - MIN (4-3, 2.80 ERA)

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Twins' matchup against the Mariners but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Twins (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to defeat the Mariners with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Byron Buxton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 32 (54.2%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Mariners have a 21-17 record (winning 55.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 3-2 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (34.4%) in those games.

This season, the Twins have come away with a win five times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Twins as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+185) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Joey Gallo 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+220)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

