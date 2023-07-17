The Minnesota Twins (48-46) will aim to keep a three-game winning streak going when they visit the Seattle Mariners (46-46) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (7-5) against the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-3).

Twins vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (7-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-3, 2.80 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins are sending Gray (4-3) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8, the right-hander went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Over 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 2.80 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.

Gray is trying to record his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Gray will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 18 outings this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (7-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, July 9, when he threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, a 5.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .978 in 18 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 30th, .978 WHIP ranks second, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th.

