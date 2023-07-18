The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is batting .277 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks.

Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 37 of 59 games this season (62.7%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (22.0%).

He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 59), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has had an RBI in 17 games this season (28.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this year (23.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .242 AVG .312 .330 OBP .409 .385 SLG .441 7 XBH 8 3 HR 2 11 RBI 12 26/11 K/BB 25/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings