Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.159 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota with 54 hits, batting .196 this season with 28 extra-base hits.
- Buxton has had a hit in 38 of 77 games this season (49.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (19.5%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (18.2%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (28.6%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 33 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.213
|AVG
|.175
|.273
|OBP
|.298
|.487
|SLG
|.317
|17
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|11
|50/11
|K/BB
|49/22
|3
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 96 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Woo (1-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 3.63 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
