Lynx vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-11) match up against Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (11-8) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Lynx vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-6)
|170.5
|-255
|+215
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Dream (-5.5)
|171.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Dream (-5.5)
|170.5
|-250
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Dream (-5.5)
|171.5
|-250
|+190
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lynx vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Dream have put together an 11-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Lynx have put together a 10-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Atlanta has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- Minnesota has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.
- Dream games have gone over the point total 11 out of 18 times this season.
- So far this year, 10 out of the Lynx's 20 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.