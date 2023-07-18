Tuesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (47-46) and the Minnesota Twins (48-47) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-1) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (5-4) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Twins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Twins have come away with 11 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (406 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

