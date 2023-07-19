Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.159 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 126 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton is hitting .196 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks.
- Buxton has recorded a hit in 38 of 77 games this season (49.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 77), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has had an RBI in 22 games this year (28.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this year (33 of 77), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.213
|AVG
|.175
|.273
|OBP
|.298
|.487
|SLG
|.317
|17
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|11
|50/11
|K/BB
|49/22
|3
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.04 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), seventh in WHIP (1.042), and 19th in K/9 (9.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.