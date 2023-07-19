Carlos Correa and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo on July 19 at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-6 in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.309), slugging percentage (.416) and total hits (77) this season.

In 56 of 84 games this year (66.7%) Correa has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (14.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 31 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 46 .234 AVG .234 .306 OBP .311 .400 SLG .429 14 XBH 20 4 HR 8 19 RBI 23 36/15 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings