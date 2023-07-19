Joey Gallo, with a slugging percentage of .391 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, July 19 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .180.

In 41.9% of his games this year (31 of 74), Gallo has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (8.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 21.6% of his games this season, and 6.9% of his plate appearances.

Gallo has had an RBI in 18 games this season (24.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year (26 of 74), with two or more runs three times (4.1%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .184 AVG .176 .300 OBP .305 .408 SLG .528 12 XBH 14 5 HR 12 12 RBI 19 49/16 K/BB 52/19 0 SB 0

