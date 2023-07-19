Matt Wallner -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on July 19 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Wallner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • Wallner has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this season (27.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Wallner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
.368 AVG .000
.520 OBP .250
.579 SLG .000
2 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 2/0
1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Castillo (6-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.04 ERA in 112 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.042 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.