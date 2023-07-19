The Seattle Mariners (47-47) will look for another big outing from a hitter on a hot streak against the Minnesota Twins (49-47) on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park. Eugenio Suarez is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (6-7, 3.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Kenta Maeda (2-5, 5.50 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (6-7, 3.04 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (2-5, 5.50 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went three innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.

Maeda is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Maeda is looking to collect his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In one of his eight total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (6-7) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 3.04, a 4.36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.042.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.042 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 19th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.