The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton (.184 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .196.

In 49.4% of his games this year (38 of 77), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (19.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .213 AVG .175 .273 OBP .298 .487 SLG .317 17 XBH 11 12 HR 3 25 RBI 11 50/11 K/BB 49/22 3 SB 5

