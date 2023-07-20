The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.360 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is batting .178 with eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Gallo has gotten a hit in 31 of 75 games this year (41.3%), including six multi-hit games (8.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games this year, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gallo has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year (26 of 75), with two or more runs three times (4.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 37
.184 AVG .171
.300 OBP .298
.408 SLG .514
12 XBH 14
5 HR 12
12 RBI 19
49/16 K/BB 55/19
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.43), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.