Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Carlos Correa and others are available when the Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on Thursday (at 3:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Correa Stats

Correa has 77 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 42 RBI.

He's slashed .231/.305/.410 on the season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 2-for-6 2 1 1 5 at Mariners Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 3-for-5 1 0 2 4

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has recorded 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .196/.285/.409 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 94 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a .246/.311/.401 slash line on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 20 doubles, eight home runs, 54 walks and 33 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .259/.367/.397 on the year.

Crawford has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with two doubles and three walks.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 16 3-for-3 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.