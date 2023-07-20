Eugenio Suarez takes a three-game homer streak into the Seattle Mariners' (47-48) game versus the Minnesota Twins (50-47) whose Edouard Julien has homered in two straight. It starts at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday, at T-Mobile Park.

The probable starters are George Kirby (8-8) for the Mariners and Pablo Lopez (5-5) for the Twins.

Twins vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (8-8, 3.43 ERA) vs Lopez - MIN (5-5, 4.24 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

Lopez (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.24 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.24, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .227 against him.

Lopez has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Lopez is aiming for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per start.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners will hand the ball to Kirby (8-8) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings against the Detroit Tigers.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.43 and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .253 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Kirby will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.43), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 50th in K/9 (7.4).

