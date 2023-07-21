Byron Buxton, with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton is batting .193 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 33 walks.

Buxton has had a hit in 38 of 78 games this season (48.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (17.9%), homering in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

Buxton has driven home a run in 22 games this season (28.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 33 games this year (42.3%), including nine multi-run games (11.5%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .213 AVG .169 .273 OBP .290 .487 SLG .308 17 XBH 11 12 HR 3 25 RBI 11 50/11 K/BB 51/22 3 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings