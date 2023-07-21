Matt Wallner -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .300 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Wallner has had a hit in four of 13 games this season (30.8%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Wallner has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this year.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .368 AVG .182 .520 OBP .308 .579 SLG .182 2 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 4/1 1 SB 0

