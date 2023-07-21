Twins vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (50-48) and the Chicago White Sox (41-57) at Target Field should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-6) to the mound, while Lance Lynn (6-8) will get the nod for the White Sox.
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have won 37 out of the 60 games, or 61.7%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Minnesota has won 19 of its 30 games, or 63.3%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 422 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|@ Athletics
|W 5-4
|Joe Ryan vs JP Sears
|July 17
|@ Mariners
|L 7-6
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|July 18
|@ Mariners
|W 10-3
|Bailey Ober vs Bryan Woo
|July 19
|@ Mariners
|W 6-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 20
|@ Mariners
|L 5-0
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 21
|White Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Lance Lynn
|July 22
|White Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|July 23
|White Sox
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito
|July 24
|Mariners
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 25
|Mariners
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 26
|Mariners
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller
