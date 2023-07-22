Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Byron Buxton (.140 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the White Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (56) this season while batting .197 with 30 extra-base hits.
- In 49.4% of his games this year (39 of 79), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23 games this year (29.1%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43.0% of his games this season (34 of 79), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.221
|AVG
|.169
|.278
|OBP
|.290
|.526
|SLG
|.308
|19
|XBH
|11
|14
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|11
|51/11
|K/BB
|51/22
|3
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.18 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.18), 46th in WHIP (1.337), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.