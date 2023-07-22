The 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20-23 will feature Cameron Smith in the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 7,383-yard course, with a purse of $16,500,000.00 on offer.

Cameron Smith Insights

Smith has finished under par 11 times and carded 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 20 rounds played.

Over his last 20 rounds, Smith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

Smith has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Smith has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Smith will try to continue his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 16 -4 278 0 5 1 2 $2.5M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

The past five times Smith played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 33rd.

Smith has four made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,383 yards, 378 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -3.

Smith will take to the 7,383-yard course this week at Royal Liverpool Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,388 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of even par among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Smith's Last Time Out

Smith was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open was strong, putting him in the 95th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Smith was better than 80% of the golfers (averaging 4.58 strokes).

Smith fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Smith carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.6).

Smith carded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

At that most recent tournament, Smith's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Smith ended the U.S. Open registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Smith had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.4.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Smith Odds to Win: +1600

