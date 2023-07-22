Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Read More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .216.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 49.4% of his 83 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.0% of them.
- In 12.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.7% of his games this season, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28.9% of his games this season (24 of 83), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.228
|AVG
|.202
|.263
|OBP
|.270
|.417
|SLG
|.395
|12
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|12
|47/5
|K/BB
|42/9
|5
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 139 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.18 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.18 ERA ranks 41st, 1.337 WHIP ranks 46th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks seventh among qualifying pitchers this season.
