On Saturday, Ryan Jeffers (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and four RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Jeffers will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

In 51.0% of his 51 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (9.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has driven in a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.9%).

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (17 of 51), with two or more runs four times (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .279 AVG .244 .388 OBP .352 .500 SLG .372 8 XBH 6 3 HR 2 4 RBI 10 23/9 K/BB 28/9 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings