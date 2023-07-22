Sonny Gray gets the start for the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Target Field against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are seventh in baseball with 133 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 14th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.234).

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (431 total runs).

The Twins' .313 on-base percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins average baseball's best WHIP (1.167).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gray has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 appearances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners W 10-3 Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox W 9-4 Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/25/2023 Mariners - Home Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/26/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Ryan Bryce Miller 7/28/2023 Royals - Away Sonny Gray Brady Singer

