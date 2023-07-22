How to Watch the WNBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The WNBA slate today, which includes the Connecticut Sun squaring off against the Atlanta Dream as one of four contests, should provide some fireworks.
Today's WNBA Games
The Atlanta Dream host the Connecticut Sun
The Sun hope to pick up a road win at the Dream on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 12-9
- CON Record: 16-6
- ATL Stats: 85.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
- CON Stats: 83.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 8.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- CON Odds to Win: -119
- ATL Odds to Win: -103
- Total: 168.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx play host to the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces travel to face the Lynx on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 10-12
- LVA Record: 20-2
- MIN Stats: 79.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- LVA Stats: 93.3 PPG (first in WNBA), 77.9 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.0 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -15
- LVA Odds to Win: -1754
- MIN Odds to Win: +942
- Total: 169.5 points
The Dallas Wings host the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks look to pull off an away win at the Wings on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 12-9
- LAS Record: 7-14
- DAL Stats: 85.4 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 82.2 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- LAS Stats: 78.1 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.4 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.6 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -7
- DAL Odds to Win: -337
- LAS Odds to Win: +259
- Total: 165 points
The Seattle Storm host the Chicago Sky
The Sky go on the road to face the Storm on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 4-17
- CHI Record: 8-13
- SEA Stats: 78.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
- CHI Stats: 77.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -1
- CHI Odds to Win: -120
- SEA Odds to Win: -102
- Total: 159.5 points
