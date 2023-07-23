2023 Barracuda Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Patrick Rodgers is the current leader (+175) at the 2023 Barracuda Championship after three rounds of play.
Barracuda Championship Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 10:15 AM ET
- Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,480 yards
Barracuda Championship Best Odds to Win
Patrick Rodgers
- Tee Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-13)
- Odds to Win: +175
Rodgers Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|8
|1
|3rd
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|7
|3
|12th
|Round 3
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|25th
Akshay Bhatia
- Tee Time: 3:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +500
Bhatia Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|48th
|Round 2
|69
|-2
|6
|4
|34th
|Round 3
|63
|-8
|6
|0
|1st
Beau Hossler
- Tee Time: 3:35 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-12)
- Odds to Win: +600
Hossler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|4
|1
|3rd
|Round 2
|69
|-2
|3
|1
|34th
|Round 3
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|10th
Cameron Champ
- Tee Time: 3:25 PM ET
- Current Rank: 6th (-11)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Champ Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|6
|3
|32nd
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|6
|1
|6th
|Round 3
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|10th
Joel Dahmen
- Tee Time: 3:25 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-13)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Dahmen Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|6
|2
|18th
|Round 2
|70
|-1
|3
|0
|58th
|Round 3
|63
|-8
|8
|0
|1st
Barracuda Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|James Hahn
|7th (-8)
|+2200
|Martin Trainer
|7th (-11)
|+2800
|James Morrison
|7th (-11)
|+3300
|Rico Hoey
|10th (-12)
|+4000
|Nathan Kimsey
|10th (-10)
|+4000
|Johannes Veerman
|10th (-8)
|+6000
|Chad Ramey
|13th (-8)
|+6000
|Kevin Roy
|13th (-9)
|+6600
|Seung-Yul Noh
|15th (-6)
|+8000
|Marcus Kinhult
|17th (-9)
|+9000
