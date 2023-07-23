The Ladies Open Lausanne continues in Lausanne, Switzerland, with Emma Navarro in the round of 16 versus Clara Burel. At +700, Navarro has the second-best odds to win this tournament at Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Navarro at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: July 23-30

July 23-30 Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne

Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Lausanne, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Navarro's Next Match

On Thursday, July 27 at 4:00 AM ET, in the round of 16 of the the Ladies Open Lausanne, Navarro will play Burel, after beating Leolia Jeanjean 6-0, 6-0.

Navarro currently has odds of -225 to win her next match versus Burel. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Navarro? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Navarro Stats

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Navarro beat No. 164-ranked Jeanjean, 6-0, 6-0.

Through 10 tournaments over the past year, Navarro has gone 11-10 and has yet to win a title.

In four tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Navarro has gone 5-4.

Through 21 matches over the past year (across all court types), Navarro has played 19.9 games per match. She won 49.8% of them.

On clay, Navarro has played nine matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 19.8 games per match while winning 51.7% of games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Navarro has won 64.6% of her games on serve, and 36.9% on return.

Navarro has claimed 67.9% of her service games on clay over the past year and 37.7% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.