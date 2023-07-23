The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.318 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .217.

Taylor has recorded a hit in 42 of 84 games this year (50.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (11.9%).

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 84), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven home a run in 19 games this year (22.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 24 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .231 AVG .202 .265 OBP .270 .415 SLG .395 12 XBH 12 6 HR 5 18 RBI 12 48/5 K/BB 42/9 5 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings