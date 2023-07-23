Bailey Ober and Lucas Giolito are the projected starters when the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox square off on Sunday at Target Field.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +125 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Twins vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have compiled a 39-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.9% of those games).

Minnesota has a 22-13 record (winning 62.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 60%.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-48-6 record against the over/under.

The Twins have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-22 24-26 25-21 27-26 41-36 11-11

