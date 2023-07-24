The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Target Field

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .215 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

In 42 of 85 games this season (49.4%) Taylor has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (11.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.4% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (28.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .226 AVG .202 .259 OBP .270 .406 SLG .395 12 XBH 12 6 HR 5 18 RBI 12 51/5 K/BB 42/9 5 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings