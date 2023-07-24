Monday's game between the Minnesota Twins (53-48) and Seattle Mariners (50-49) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on July 24.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (2-5) for the Twins and Luis Castillo (6-7) for the Mariners.

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 40, or 63.5%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 40 of its 65 games, or 61.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Minnesota has scored 439 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

