Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .756 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .282 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 42 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (10.6%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (31.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (10.6%).
- He has scored in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.252
|AVG
|.311
|.339
|OBP
|.403
|.430
|SLG
|.500
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|16
|29/13
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Kirby (9-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Mariners, his 20th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.23), sixth in WHIP (1.045), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.