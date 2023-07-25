Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .756 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Stadium: Target Field

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .282 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 42 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (10.6%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (31.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (10.6%).

He has scored in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .252 AVG .311 .339 OBP .403 .430 SLG .500 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 16 RBI 16 29/13 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings