After hitting .367 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Wallner and the Minnesota Twins face the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .279 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

Wallner has recorded a hit in six of 17 games this year (35.3%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Wallner has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 4 .313 AVG .182 .463 OBP .308 .469 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 0 9/5 K/BB 4/1 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings