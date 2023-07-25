Twins vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest that pits the Minnesota Twins (54-48) versus the Seattle Mariners (50-50) at Target Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on July 25.
The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (5-6) for the Twins and George Kirby (9-8) for the Mariners.
Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 41 (64.1%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 39-22 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 443 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.69).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 20
|@ Mariners
|L 5-0
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 21
|White Sox
|W 9-4
|Joe Ryan vs Lance Lynn
|July 22
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|July 23
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito
|July 24
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 25
|Mariners
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 26
|Mariners
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller
|July 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|July 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
|July 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jack Flaherty
