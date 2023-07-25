How to Watch the Twins vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 25
Pablo Lopez will start for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Mariners Player Props
|Twins vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Mariners Prediction
|Twins vs Mariners Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 133 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 14th in MLB, slugging .408.
- The Twins' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (443 total).
- The Twins are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.
- Minnesota's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota has a 3.69 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.166).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lopez (5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Lopez is looking to record his 12th quality start of the season.
- Lopez is looking for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/20/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/21/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-4
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Lance Lynn
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|7/23/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Lucas Giolito
|7/24/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Miller
|7/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|7/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Jordan Lyles
|7/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ryan Yarbrough
|8/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jack Flaherty
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.