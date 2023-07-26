Lynx vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Washington Mystics (12-10), on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Minnesota Lynx (10-13).
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Mystics matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-3.5)
|159.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-4.5)
|160.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-3.5)
|160.5
|-165
|+125
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lynx (-2.5)
|160.5
|-145
|+115
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lynx vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Lynx have covered 10 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Mystics have covered 11 times in 21 games with a spread this season.
- Minnesota has been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Washington has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
- A total of 11 out of the Lynx's 23 games this season have hit the over.
- A total of eight Mystics games this season have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.