On Wednesday, Matt Wallner (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Bryce Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is hitting .277 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Wallner has had a hit in seven of 18 games this year (38.9%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (16.7%), Wallner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 4 .306 AVG .182 .444 OBP .308 .528 SLG .182 4 XBH 0 2 HR 0 6 RBI 0 12/5 K/BB 4/1 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings