Max Kepler -- hitting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .234 with nine doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 52.1% of his games this year (38 of 73), with multiple hits 18 times (24.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.9% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (37.0%), including seven multi-run games (9.6%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .257 AVG .215 .317 OBP .282 .434 SLG .444 10 XBH 13 5 HR 9 18 RBI 20 29/10 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings