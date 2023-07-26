Twins vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (54-49) and the Seattle Mariners (51-50) facing off at Target Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on July 26.
The Twins will call on Joe Ryan (9-6) versus the Mariners and Bryce Miller (6-3).
Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Mariners Player Props
|Twins vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 5-1.
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Twins have won 41, or 63.1%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Minnesota has a record of 33-19 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 450 (4.4 per game).
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|White Sox
|W 9-4
|Joe Ryan vs Lance Lynn
|July 22
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
|July 23
|White Sox
|W 5-4
|Bailey Ober vs Lucas Giolito
|July 24
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 25
|Mariners
|L 9-7
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 26
|Mariners
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Bryce Miller
|July 28
|@ Royals
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Brady Singer
|July 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Jordan Lyles
|July 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Ryan Yarbrough
|August 1
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Jack Flaherty
|August 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Miles Mikolas
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.