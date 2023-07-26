Joe Ryan will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (54-49) on Wednesday, July 26 against the Seattle Mariners (51-50), who will counter with Bryce Miller. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Mariners have +105 odds to play spoiler.

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (9-6, 3.88 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (6-3, 3.50 ERA)

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 41, or 63.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 33-19 (63.5%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 5-1 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (40.6%) in those games.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+190) Max Kepler 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Willi Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

