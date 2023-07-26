Julio Rodriguez leads the Seattle Mariners (51-50) into a contest versus the Minnesota Twins (54-49), a game after homering twice in a 9-7 victory over the Twins, at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (9-6) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (6-3) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (9-6, 3.88 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (6-3, 3.50 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins' Ryan (9-6) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, a 6.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.048 in 20 games this season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .204 to his opponents.

Miller has collected seven quality starts this year.

Miller is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.