Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Willi Castro -- hitting .229 with a double, two triples, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI against the Mariners.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks while hitting .243.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 40 of 74 games this season (54.1%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (18.9%).
- He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 24.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season (28 of 74), with two or more runs five times (6.8%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.231
|AVG
|.254
|.331
|OBP
|.314
|.404
|SLG
|.341
|11
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|9
|29/12
|K/BB
|38/7
|12
|SB
|11
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.
