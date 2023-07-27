The Group E meeting between Portugal and Vietnam, which is each team's second game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 3:30 AM ET on July 27 at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 to watch Portugal play Vietnam.

How to Watch Portugal vs. Vietnam

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Hamilton, New Zealand
  • Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato

Portugal Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Netherlands July 23 L 1-0 Away
Vietnam July 27 - Home
United States August 1 - Home

Portugal's Recent Performance

  • Portugal was beaten in its previous game 1-0 by the Netherlands on July 23. outshot Portugal by a margin of 12 to three.
  • Portugal failed to score, with Fatima Pinto leading the way with one shot, in the match.

Portugal's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Ines Pereira #1
  • Catarina Amado #2
  • Lucia Alves #3
  • Silvia Rebelo #4
  • Joana Marchao #5
  • Andreia Jacinto #6
  • Ana Rute #7
  • Andreia Norton #8
  • Ana Borges #9
  • Jessica Silva #10
  • Tatiana Pinto #11
  • Patricia Morais #12
  • Fatima Pinto #13
  • Dolores Silva #14
  • Carole Costa #15
  • Diana Silva #16
  • Ana Seica #17
  • Carolina Mendes #18
  • Diana Gomes #19
  • Francisca Nazareth #20
  • Ana Capeta #21
  • Rute Costa #22
  • Telma Encarnacao #23

Vietnam Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
United States July 21 L 3-0 Away
Portugal July 27 - Away
Netherlands August 1 - Home

Vietnam's Recent Performance

  • In its last match on July 21, Vietnam lost to the United States 3-0, and was outshot 27 to zero.
  • Vietnam tallied zero shots against .

Vietnam's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Dao Thị Kieu Oanh #1
  • Luong Thi Thu Thuong #2
  • Thi Kieu Chuong #3
  • Tran Thị Thu #4
  • Thi Loan Hoang #5
  • Tran Thi Thuy Nga #6
  • Thi Tuyet Dung Nguyen #7
  • Tran Thi Thuy Trang #8
  • Huynh Nhu #9
  • Tran Thi Hai Linh #10
  • Thi Thao Thai #11
  • Pham Hai Yen #12
  • Le Thị Diem My #13
  • Thi Kim Thanh Tran #14
  • Thi Thuy Hang Nguyen #15
  • Duong Thi Van #16
  • Thi Thu Thao Tran #17
  • Thi Hoa Vu #18
  • Thanh Nha Nguyen Thi #19
  • Thi Hang Khong #20
  • Van Su Ngan Thi #21
  • Thi My Anh Nguyen #22
  • Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen #23

