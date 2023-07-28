On Friday, Joey Gallo (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .173 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 35 walks.

Gallo has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.5% of those games.

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (20.0%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.8% of his games this year, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 28 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .179 AVG .167 .287 OBP .291 .393 SLG .500 13 XBH 14 5 HR 12 13 RBI 19 55/16 K/BB 56/19 0 SB 0

