Kyle Farmer -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Mariners.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .255.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 38 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (8.6%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer has an RBI in 16 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.3%.

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 30 .252 AVG .258 .331 OBP .300 .374 SLG .430 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 11 RBI 12 34/8 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings