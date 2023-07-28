As they ready for a matchup with the New York Liberty (18-5), the Minnesota Lynx (11-13) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 28 at Barclays Center.

The Lynx are coming off of a 97-92 win over the Mystics in their last outing on Wednesday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Napheesa Collier Out Right Ankle 21.8 7.9 2.5 Rachel Banham Out Thumb 5.5 1.3 1.9 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.3 0.5 0.4

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Lynx Player Leaders

The Lynx get 12 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kayla McBride.

Dorka Juhasz is putting up 5.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 46.4% of her shots from the floor.

Diamond Miller gets the Lynx 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. She also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lindsay Allen is putting up a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. And she is contributing 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 35.4% of her shots from the field.

Lynx vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -14.5 168.5

