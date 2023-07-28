Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (54-50) and the Kansas City Royals (29-75) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 28.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (4-4) for the Twins and Brady Singer (6-8) for the Royals.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have been favored 66 times and won 41, or 62.1%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 14 of its 23 games, or 60.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 457 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).

Twins Schedule