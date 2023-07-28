Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gray Stats

The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-4) will make his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.07), 41st in WHIP (1.284), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jul. 22 6.0 7 2 2 4 1 at Mariners Jul. 17 5.2 5 5 5 5 4 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 6.0 6 6 6 5 3 at Orioles Jul. 2 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Braves Jun. 26 6.2 7 3 3 5 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has 82 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 45 RBI.

He's slashing .228/.304/.401 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 2-for-2 0 0 1 3

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 57 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .195/.284/.418 so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Mariners Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 103 hits with 17 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He's slashed .250/.290/.437 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 88 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 12 walks and 43 RBI.

He's slashed .249/.288/.438 so far this year.

Perez takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jul. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 at Guardians Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jul. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Yankees Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

