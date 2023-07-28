The Minnesota Twins (54-50) have dropped two straight games as they ready to square off against the Kansas City Royals (29-75), who have also dropped two in a row. Friday's matchup at Kauffman Stadium starts at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-4) for the Twins and Brady Singer (6-8) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.07 ERA) vs Singer - KC (6-8, 5.55 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins will hand the ball to Gray (4-4) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.07, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.284.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Sonny Gray vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 383 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They have 808 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 92 home runs (27th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 8-for-41 with three doubles and an RBI in 11 innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season.

His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.55, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.

Singer has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Singer will try to extend an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 20 appearances this season.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (5.55), 57th in WHIP (1.472), and 47th in K/9 (7.5).

Brady Singer vs. Twins

He will face off against a Twins offense that ranks 21st in the league with 828 total hits (on a .236 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .413 (12th in the league) with 139 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

Singer has pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs on five hits while striking out five against the Twins this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.