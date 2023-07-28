Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .244 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 41 of 75 games this season (54.7%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (18.7%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (5.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has an RBI in 18 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.231
|AVG
|.254
|.328
|OBP
|.314
|.407
|SLG
|.341
|12
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|9
|30/12
|K/BB
|38/7
|12
|SB
|11
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.21 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.55 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 5.55 ERA ranks 57th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 57th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th.
