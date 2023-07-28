The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .244 with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 41 of 75 games this season (54.7%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (18.7%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (5.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has an RBI in 18 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .231 AVG .254 .328 OBP .314 .407 SLG .341 12 XBH 6 3 HR 2 13 RBI 9 30/12 K/BB 38/7 12 SB 11

Royals Pitching Rankings