Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Royals.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .250 with 10 doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has had an RBI in 10 games this season (32.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|.266
|AVG
|.222
|.293
|OBP
|.300
|.519
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|20/3
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (126 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles (1-12) takes the mound for the Royals in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 6.10 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (6.10), 46th in WHIP (1.282), and 59th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.
